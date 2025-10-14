Gold and silver prices reach new all-time highs

Exchange prices for gold and silver hit new all-time highs on Tuesday morning, exceeding $4,150 and $52 per troy ounce, respectively.

Report informs, citing the trading data, that the December gold futures contract on the New York Comex exchange rose 1% compared to the previous close - up $41.45, reaching $4,174.45 per troy ounce.

The December silver futures contract increased by 3.35%, reaching $52.12 per ounce.