Gold and silver prices reach new all-time highs

    Exchange prices for gold and silver hit new all-time highs on Tuesday morning, exceeding $4,150 and $52 per troy ounce, respectively.

    Report informs, citing the trading data, that the December gold futures contract on the New York Comex exchange rose 1% compared to the previous close - up $41.45, reaching $4,174.45 per troy ounce.

    The December silver futures contract increased by 3.35%, reaching $52.12 per ounce.

    Qızıl və gümüş qiymətləri tarixi rekordları yeniləyib
    Цены на золото и серебро обновили исторические рекорды

