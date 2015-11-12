Forecast: US dollar rate may up today

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ USD against other currencies in the international markets can strengthen today.

This is due to today's statement by President of the European Central Bank (ECB) Mario Draghi on the possibility of increasing the scope and extension of monetary expansion to achieve the target level of inflation in the euro area.

Analythical Group of Report News Agency states that, M.Draghi announced ECB's intention to strengthen monetary expansion in the euro area in December.According to him, if this will not be enough, the terms started in January 2015 and planned to September 2016 monetary expansion in the amount of 1.1 trillion euros (1.2 trillion. dollars) will be extended.

After the statement by M.Dragi the euro fell sharply from 1,0750 USD / EUR up to 1,0690 USD / EUR.Now, the rate rose again from the level of 1,0720 USD / EUR.

It is expected that the rate of USD / EUR will change depending on the weekly unemployment figures, which will be released in the US today.According to the forecasts for unemployment benefits will turn 270 thousand people.Low rates will strengthen dollar and the euro to reduce to 1.06 USD.