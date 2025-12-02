Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Fitch Solutions updates Azerbaijan inflation forecast for 2025-2026

    Finance
    • 02 December, 2025
    • 11:22
    Fitch Solutions updates Azerbaijan inflation forecast for 2025-2026

    Fitch Solutions (FS), part of the Fitch Group, has updated its inflation outlook for Azerbaijan, projecting average annual inflation at 5.7% in 2025, 5.5% in 2026 and 4.8% in 2027, Report informs.

    Previously, FS expected inflation at 6% in 2025 and 5.1% in 2026.

    According to the company's extended forecast, average annual inflation is expected to reach 4.8% in 2028, 4.9% in 2029, 4.7% in 2030, 5% in 2031, 4.9% in 2032, 4.8% in 2033 and 4.9% in 2034.

    FS also projects annual (year-end) inflation at 5% in 2025, 4.9% in 2026, 5.3% in 2027, 5.1% in 2028, 3.5% in 2029, 2.6% in 2030, 2.4% in 2031, 2% in 2032, 1.5% in 2033 and 0.8% in 2034.

    The Ministry of Economy expects average annual inflation at 5.4% this year, 4.8% in 2026 and 4.5% in 2027. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan forecasts inflation within 6% for 2025 and around 5.7% for 2026.

    The UN projects inflation at 3.6% this year and 3.1% next year, while the World Bank anticipates an average of 2.3% in 2025–2026. The Asian Development Bank forecasts 4.2% in 2025 and 3.5% in 2026.

    Moody's expects inflation at 4% this year and 3% in 2026, and Fitch Ratings at 5.3% in 2025 and 4.6% in 2026. ING Group forecasts 5.8% in 2025, 5.9% in 2026 and 8.9% in 2027.

    Last year, Azerbaijan's average inflation stood at 2.2%, rising to 5.7% for January–October 2025.

    Fitch Solutions inflation outlook Azerbaijan average annual inflation
    "Fitch Solutions" Azərbaycanda 2025-2026-cı illər üçün inflyasiya proqnozlarını yeniləyib
    Fitch Solutions обновила прогнозы по инфляции в Азербайджане в 2025-2026гг.

    Latest News

    12:17

    AZAL upgrades in-flight entertainment system

    Infrastructure
    12:08

    Text of Paris Agreement Global Stocktake assigned to Azerbaijan by Brazil agreed

    COP29
    12:03

    President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Lao People's Democratic Republic

    Foreign policy
    11:56

    Kos: Negotiations underway with US, Azerbaijan on possibility of EU participation in TRIPP

    Region
    11:49

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates UAE President on Independence Day

    Foreign policy
    11:45

    Kos: EU, Türkiye to discuss Baku-Yerevan normalization process

    Region
    11:44

    Azerbaijan plans to host CICA General Assembly

    Foreign policy
    11:43

    Fitch Ratings expects banks in Azerbaijan, CIS region to be resilient

    Finance
    11:41

    ASAN service model now applied in 30 countries

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed