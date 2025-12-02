Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Fitch Solutions predicts reduction in key interest rate in Azerbaijan by 2026

    Finance
    • 02 December, 2025
    • 11:17
    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will maintain a cautious, data-driven monetary policy in 2026-2027, Report informs.

    These expectations were presented by the international analytical firm Fitch Solutions (FS), a member of the Fitch Group.

    According to FS, the key rate will decrease to 6.75% by the end of 2025 [forecast unchanged], and to 6.5% by the end of 2026 [previously expected at 6.25%]. The company notes that this level will be lower than the average of 7.6% recorded in 2020-2024. This reduction is due to a moderate weakening of economic growth amid lower global oil prices.

    The CBA Board maintained the key rate at 7% on October 22, leaving the lower limit of the interest rate corridor at 6% and the upper limit at 8%.

    The next decision on the interest rate corridor parameters will be published on December 10.

    "Fitch Solutions" 2026-cı ilin sonuna qədər AMB-nin uçot dərəcəsini azaldacağını proqnozlaşdırır
    Fitch Solutions к концу 2026 года прогнозирует снижение учетной ставки в Азербайджане

