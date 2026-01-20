Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January

    Fitch: Many Azerbaijani banks ready for Basel III requirements

    Finance
    • 20 January, 2026
    • 17:42
    Fitch: Many Azerbaijani banks ready for Basel III requirements

    Fitch Ratings doesn't expect the implementation of Basel III standards to have a significant impact on lending dynamics or changes in the loan portfolio structure of the Azerbaijani banking sector, Maksim Maliutin, associate director, EMEA Bank Ratings at Fitch Ratings, told Report during the webinar "Fitch on the Caucasus: Sovereign and Banking Sector Perspectives for 2026."

    According to him, banks will likely continue to expand lending to the retail segment, while the corporate portfolio will remain dominated by trade and services, a structural feature of the sector.

    "Local banks do not lend significantly to oil and gas companies and are primarily focused on the trade and services sector, so we do not expect a significant impact there," Maliutin noted.

    He also emphasized that many Azerbaijani banks are well prepared to meet the new Basel III requirements, as their capital ratios, according to Fitch, are already at an adequate level.

    "Some smaller banks may face some challenges, but the major players in the sector are generally prepared to comply with these requirements," he added.

    Azerbaijan Fitch Ratings Basel III
    "Fitch": Azərbaycanda bir çox banklar "Bazel III" tələblərinə hazırdır
    Fitch: Многие банки Азербайджана готовы к требованиям Базеля III

    Latest News

    17:54

    Jamie Dimon: JPMorgan interested in deepening cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    17:54

    Dombrovskis: EU plans to allocate €100B in support for Ukraine from 2028

    Other countries
    17:53

    Fitch: Azerbaijan has high financial flexibility

    Finance
    17:53

    Fitch: Azerbaijan's credit expansion to remain restraint

    Finance
    17:48

    Fitch: Azerbaijani Central Bank's hedging program to help reduce foreign currency imbalances

    Finance
    17:48

    SOCAR, ADNOC discuss full-field development of Absheron gas-condensate field

    Energy
    17:46

    Fitch: Azerbaijan's banking sector became more resilient than pre-COVID levels

    Finance
    17:44

    SOCAR and JBIC discuss clean energy initiatives

    Energy
    17:42

    Fitch: Many Azerbaijani banks ready for Basel III requirements

    Finance
    All News Feed