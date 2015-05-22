Euro increased, gold decreased

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 21, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,0001% and made 18 285,74. S&P 500 index increased by 0,23% and amounted to 2 130,82 and Nasdaq increased by 0,38% and constituted to 5 090,79 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 0,09% and amounted to 7 013,47 points, the German DAX up by 0,14% and made 11 864,59 points and French CAC-40 up by 0,26% and made 5 146,70 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX decreased by 0,41% and amounted to 1 206,20 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased by 0,07% and made 1,1132.