​Elman Rustamov: Mortgage loans will be issued on new regulations since next month

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Tthe mortgage loans in Azerbaijan will be issued on new regulations since next month.

Report informs, it was stated by Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Elman Rustamov.

"The Ministry of Finance is working on expansion of concessional and commercial part of the mortgage loans. We study experiences of other countries for issuing mortgage loans. Perhaps, in the near future, at the latest in from next month the mortgage loans will be issued on new regulations." - said the chairman of the Central Bank.