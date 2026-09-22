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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    EBRD slightly increases its operating assets in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 09:52
    EBRD slightly increases its operating assets in Azerbaijan

    As of August 31, 2026, the current loan portfolio of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Azerbaijan is estimated at 879 million euros, Report informs, citing the EBRD.

    The private sector accounts for some 41% of the portfolio.

    Compared to the figure on July 31, 2026, the portfolio decreased by 1.01%, or 9 million euros.

    Presently, 35 projects are active.

    According to the EBRD, the bulk of the current portfolio - 90% (787 million euros) - includes financing for the development of sustainable infrastructure, 7% (63 million euros) accounts for lending to financial institutions, and another 3% (29 million euros) for the corporate sector.

    Overall, the EBRD has so far invested 3.699 billion euros in the implementation of 202 projects in Azerbaijan.

    The volume of the bank's operating assets in the country as of August 31, 2026, amounted to 719 million euros, increasing by 0.56% (4 million euros) compared to the figure on July 31.

    In 2025, the bank financed 10 projects in Azerbaijan worth 81 million euros.

    European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Current project portfolio
    EBRD Azərbaycanda əməliyyat aktivlərini cüzi artırıb
    ЕБРР незначительно увеличил операционные активы в Азербайджане

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