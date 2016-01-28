EBRD regional director to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ Mission of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will visit Azerbaijan. Report informs referring to the government sources, the head of the mission is the regional director of bank for Caucasus, Moldova and Belarus, Bruno Balvanera.

During the visit, Bruno Balvanera will meet with the Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov, as well as Governor of the Central Bank Elman Rustamov and governors of private banks in Azerbaijan.

According to the source, the talks on new lending opportunities for Azerbaijan and terms of allocations will be discussed during the meetings.