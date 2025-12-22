EBRD loan portfolio in Azerbaijan reaches €906M as of late November 2025

As of November 30, 2025, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's (EBRD) current loan portfolio in Azerbaijan is estimated at €906 million, Report cites the EBRD.

Some 40% of the portfolio is allocated to the private sector. At present, 34 projects are active in the country.

In 2025 alone, the bank financed eight projects in Azerbaijan with a total value of $69 million.

Compared to November 30, 2025, the portfolio volume declined by 2.05%, or €19 million.

According to EBRD data, the largest share of the current portfolio - 91%, or €822 million - is directed toward sustainable infrastructure development. Financial institutions account for 6% (€57 million), while the corporate sector represents 3% (€28 million).

Overall, the EBRD has invested €3.68 billion in Azerbaijan through the implementation of 199 projects.

The bank's operational assets in the country amounted to €695 million as of November 30, 2025, down 0.71% (€5 million) compared with October 31, 2025.

In 2024, the EBRD provided loans totaling €199 million to finance eight projects in Azerbaijan, marking a 27.56% (€43 million) increase compared with the previous year.