    EBRD loan portfolio in Azerbaijan reaches €906M as of late November 2025

    Finance
    • 22 December, 2025
    • 10:45
    EBRD loan portfolio in Azerbaijan reaches €906M as of late November 2025

    As of November 30, 2025, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's (EBRD) current loan portfolio in Azerbaijan is estimated at €906 million, Report cites the EBRD.

    Some 40% of the portfolio is allocated to the private sector. At present, 34 projects are active in the country.

    In 2025 alone, the bank financed eight projects in Azerbaijan with a total value of $69 million.

    Compared to November 30, 2025, the portfolio volume declined by 2.05%, or €19 million.

    According to EBRD data, the largest share of the current portfolio - 91%, or €822 million - is directed toward sustainable infrastructure development. Financial institutions account for 6% (€57 million), while the corporate sector represents 3% (€28 million).

    Overall, the EBRD has invested €3.68 billion in Azerbaijan through the implementation of 199 projects.

    The bank's operational assets in the country amounted to €695 million as of November 30, 2025, down 0.71% (€5 million) compared with October 31, 2025.

    In 2024, the EBRD provided loans totaling €199 million to finance eight projects in Azerbaijan, marking a 27.56% (€43 million) increase compared with the previous year.

