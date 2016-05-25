EBRD keen to participate in Southern Gas Corridor

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ During past two years, 30 projects of 270 million USD have been implemented in Azerbaijan with the support of the European Reconstruction and Development Bank (EBRD).

Report informs, the bank's president Sir Suma Chakrabarti said at today's press conference in Baku.

EBRD President noted that the bank, represented by him is interested in participating in Southern Gas Corridor: 'Certain reforms have been started in the banking sector of the country. I think that development in this field is impossible without reforms'.