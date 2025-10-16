Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Dividends from state-owned firms in Azerbaijan to hit 612.23M manats in 2025

    Finance
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 10:03
    Dividends from state-owned enterprises in Azerbaijan are expected to reach 612.23 million manats ($360.1 million) by the end of 2025, according to the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework recently released by the Ministry of Finance, Report informs.

    This marks a 6% increase compared to actual figures from 2024.

    However, the projections indicate a gradual decline in subsequent years. In 2026, dividends are forecasted at 600 million manats ($352.9 million), representing a 2% drop compared to 2025. The figure is expected to slightly rise to 584 million manats ($343.5 million) in 2027 (1.1% increase), before decreasing again to 569 million manats ($334.7 million) in 2028 (1.5% drop), and then falling significantly to 447.1 million manats ($263 million) by 2029 - a 22.6% decrease.

    Dividends state-owned enterprises Azerbaijan Ministry of Finance
