    Deputy Minister: Azerbaijan's budget expenditures grow by 30%

    Finance
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 12:52
    Deputy Minister: Azerbaijan's budget expenditures grow by 30%

    In 2026, Azerbaijan's projected state budget expenditures will be 9.6 billion manats (over $5.6 billion), or 30% higher compared to 2022, according to Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Finance Himalay Mamishov, Report informs.

    Speaking at a joint session of the parliamentary committees on Agrarian Policy, Family and Women's and Children's Affairs, and Science and Education, Mamishov noted that while preparing the budget draft for the coming year, the main directions of budget policy included ensuring financial support for economic development, strengthening social protection of the population, enhancing Azerbaijan's defense capability, carrying out reconstruction and construction works in the liberated territories, and other measures.

    "In 2026, budget expenditures will consist of 25.2 billion manats (just over $14.8 billion), or 60.3% for current expenses, 14.1 billion manats (approximately $8.3 billion), or 33.8% for capital expenditures, and 2.5 billion manats (over $7.3 billion), or 5.9% for servicing state debt.

    Of the current expenses, 88.1% will be covered by revenues from the non-oil and gas sector. This is 7.1 percentage points higher compared to 2025," the deputy minister added.

    Himalay Məmişov: "2022-ci illə müqayisədə büdcə xərcləri 30 % artıb"
    Гималай Мамишов: Расходы бюджета выросли на 30% по сравнению с 2022 годом

