Court hearing in Ruben Vardanyan case postponed to December 30
Domestic policy
- 26 December, 2025
- 16:37
The court hearing in the case of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, originally scheduled for December 26, has been postponed.
According to Report, the reason for this was a request from the defendant"s lawyer, Emil Babishov, to delay the hearing due to health issues.
The court took the lawyer"s request into consideration.
The next court hearing is scheduled for December 30.
