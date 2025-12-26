Levon Ter-Petrosyan's party to participate in Armenian elections
Region
- 26 December, 2025
- 16:42
The Armenian National Congress Party will participate in Armenia's parliamentary elections in June 2026, said Aram Manukyan, the party's deputy chairman, Report informs referring to Armenian media.
"The party's candidate for prime minister will be Levon Zurabyan, the deputy chairman of the party's board," Manukyan noted.
Chairman of the Armenian National Congress is former Armenian President Levon Ter-Petrosyan.
Latest News
18:12
Bayramov: Baku insists on equal financial support with YerevanForeign policy
18:08
Jeyhun Bayramov: Border delimitation commission may meet in Armenia in 2026 – UPDATEDDomestic policy
18:05
Azerbaijan's embassy in Bahrain to open in 2026Foreign policy
18:01
Bayramov: Azerbaijan open to expanding trade ties with ArmeniaForeign policy
17:57
Bayramov: European Parliament's anti-Azerbaijan actions unfoundedForeign policy
17:55
Bayramov: Russia's closure of AZAL crash case raises serious questionsForeign policy
17:46
Minister: Azerbaijan's steps after Russia-Ukraine war to depend on terms of its endForeign policy
17:44
FM: Georgian initial tariff offer for Azerbaijan's fuel export to Armenia was not appropriateForeign policy
17:35