    Levon Ter-Petrosyan's party to participate in Armenian elections

    The Armenian National Congress Party will participate in Armenia's parliamentary elections in June 2026, said Aram Manukyan, the party's deputy chairman, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

    "The party's candidate for prime minister will be Levon Zurabyan, the deputy chairman of the party's board," Manukyan noted.

    Chairman of the Armenian National Congress is former Armenian President Levon Ter-Petrosyan.

    Levon Ter-Petrosyanın partiyası Ermənistanda seçkilərdə iştirak edəcək
    Партия Левона Тер-Петросяна примет участие на выборах в Армении

