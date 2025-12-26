Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Foreign policy
    • 26 December, 2025
    • 16:44
    Bayramov: 'We expect to hold joint military exercises of OTS countries in 2026'

    Defense cooperation remains a priority within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a briefing while answering journalists' questions, as quoted by Report.

    According to the minister, the OTS countries have established cooperation in nearly 35 areas, with defense occupying a special place among them.

    "Joint military exercises are regularly held between the Turkic states. Conducting such exercises, including on Azerbaijani territory, is in the interests of all parties," he noted.

    Bayramov also emphasized that military personnel from countries that are not full members of the organization may also participate in the exercises.

    "These are initiatives that serve peace, and there is no cause for concern. We will support them and hope that joint exercises will be held in 2026," the Azerbaijani foreign minister added.

