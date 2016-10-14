Depositors of 10 private banks in Azerbaijan were paid 323,3 million AZN

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) continues payment of compensation to the insured depositors of 10 commercial banks licenses have been cancelled this year.

Report informs referring to the ADIF, currently the total amount of compensation to these banks adds up to 323,268 million AZN.

So, investors of Parabank OJSC were paid 32,82 million manat, Zaminbank – 50,853 million manat, Kredobank – 17,977 million manat, Dekabank - 2,849 million manat, Atrabank - 13,869 million manat, Caucasian Development Bank - 1.846 mln. manat, Bank of Azerbaijan - 24,091 million manat, Gencebank - 969 thousand manat, Texnikabank - 119,977 mln. manat, Bank Standard CJSC – 58,012 mln. manat.