Default may hit Ukraine and hryvnia may collapse

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ “Without support of International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kiev may lose control over hryvnia and may be hit by default due to rapidly growing external debt.”

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, deputy governor of Ukrainian Central Bank Oleg Churniy told.

According to him, IMF could help Ukraine to settle up with foreign creditors: “If to make mathematical calculations, we will not be able to fulfill our obligations without support of IMF. In other words, we may face default. Everybody should understand it”, O.Churniy told.

The deputy governor thinks that Ukrainian government will not be able to preserve hryvnia’s stability by itself: “Kiev should seek support of international institutions to prevent financial crisis. Whereas Ukraine have to pay $12.5 bln debt in next several years”.