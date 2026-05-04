Date of next annual meeting of ADB Governors' Board revealed
Finance
- 04 May, 2026
- 19:21
The next, 60th annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will be held in Japan.
According to a Report correspondent in Samarkand, this was announced at the Governors' Business Session during the 59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors.
The annual meeting will be held from May 2 to 5, 2027, in Nagoya.
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