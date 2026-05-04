Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Date of next annual meeting of ADB Governors' Board revealed

    Finance
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 19:21
    Date of next annual meeting of ADB Governors' Board revealed

    The next, 60th annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will be held in Japan.

    According to a Report correspondent in Samarkand, this was announced at the Governors' Business Session during the 59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors.

    The annual meeting will be held from May 2 to 5, 2027, in Nagoya.

    Japan Asian Development Bank (ADB) 59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors
    ADB Rəhbərlər Şurasının növbəti illik toplantısının tarixi açıqlanıb
    Оглашена дата следующего ежегодного заседания Совета управляющих АБР

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