Azerbaijan, IsDB discuss strategic partnership

Azerbaijan and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) have discussed the development of strategic cooperation, Report informs.

"Building on a strong and enduring partnership, in Baku, H.E. Mr. Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy, IsDB Governor for the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Chairman of the 2026 Board of Governors of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, met with H.E. Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank Group, to advance strategic cooperation.

Discussions focused on preparations for the upcoming IsDB Group Annual Meetings, alongside a review of the active project pipeline, including the US$436.67 million Garabagh Irrigation Canal, one of the largest IsDB operations in Azerbaijan.

Both sides also aligned on the upcoming Member Country Partnership Strategy (2027 to 2031), a forward looking roadmap to scale cooperation in green infrastructure, economic diversification and Islamic finance," the IsDB wrote on X.