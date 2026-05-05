Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan, IsDB discuss strategic partnership

    Business
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 14:20
    Azerbaijan, IsDB discuss strategic partnership

    Azerbaijan and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) have discussed the development of strategic cooperation, Report informs.

    "Building on a strong and enduring partnership, in Baku, H.E. Mr. Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy, IsDB Governor for the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Chairman of the 2026 Board of Governors of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, met with H.E. Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank Group, to advance strategic cooperation.

    Discussions focused on preparations for the upcoming IsDB Group Annual Meetings, alongside a review of the active project pipeline, including the US$436.67 million Garabagh Irrigation Canal, one of the largest IsDB operations in Azerbaijan.

    Both sides also aligned on the upcoming Member Country Partnership Strategy (2027 to 2031), a forward looking roadmap to scale cooperation in green infrastructure, economic diversification and Islamic finance," the IsDB wrote on X.

    Strategic partnership Mikayil Jabbarov Muhammad Al Jasser Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycan və IsDB strateji tərəfdaşlıq məsələlərini müzakirə edib
    Микаил Джаббаров и президент ИБР обсудили стратегическое партнерство

    Latest News

    20:46
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss cooperation in environmental protection

    Ecology
    20:41
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev visits the 19th Caspian Agro Week and 31st InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions - UPDATED

    Domestic policy
    20:38

    Chuvashia head says drone strikes in Cheboksary killed 2, injured 32

    Region
    20:21

    Grono says Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process strengthens South Caucasus' role

    Region
    20:12

    Baku to host scientific symposium on urban planning and health

    Education and science
    20:02

    Damage from Ukraine's strikes on Tuapse facilities revealed

    Other countries
    19:58

    Türkiye unveils URAN 105 mm self-propelled howitzer at SAHA 2026

    Military
    19:38
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Georgia seek closer partnership in agriculture

    AIC
    19:24

    Bayraktar: Sanctions against Baykar boosted Türkiye's defense industry

    Military
    All News Feed