The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) is of strategic importance for Europe, and the EU supports Armenia's efforts to join this route, stated European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during her joint statement with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and European Council President António Costa at the conclusion of the EU-Armenia summit held in Yerevan, Report informs.

"We will support your integration into key transport routes such as the Trans-Caspian corridor. Given the increasing trade flows between our regions, this route is also of strategic importance for Europe.

That is why today we are launching a high-level dialogue on transport, because transport networks are the driving force of competitiveness," she stated.

According to von der Leyen, the EU and Armenia will develop cooperation in four key areas: interconnectivity, energy, digitalization, as well as economic support and social resilience.