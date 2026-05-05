Türkiye exported $10.5B defense, aviation products in one year

Over the past year, Türkiye exported $10.5 billion worth of defense and aviation industry products to 185 countries, with the goal of raising this figure above $11 billion, Chairman of the Defense Industry Committee under the Turkish Presidency, Haluk Görgün, stated at the SAHA 2026 Defense, Aviation, and Space Industry Exhibition in Istanbul, Report informs.

Görgün emphasized that the exhibition has become a major global industry platform: "Within SAHA 2026, signing ceremonies and investment meetings are being held. This platform creates broad opportunities for international cooperation."

He noted that Türkiye will further expand its defense industry cooperation with other countries. He stressed that their approach is not limited to product sales, but aims to build an industry model based on shared knowledge, joint work, and collective capabilities.

"Today, Türkiye's defense industry companies are recognized worldwide not only for their products but also for their engineering expertise and technological know‑how," he underlined.