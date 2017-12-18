Crypto-currency Putincoin climbs by 126% a day

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ The crypto-currency named after the Russian president Vladimir Putin, Putincoin increased by 126% a day to $0.04 on the YoBit stock exchange.

Report informs referring to the Haberler, it was one of the mostly increased cryptocurrencies in the market yesterday. The currency has a market capitalization of $ 8.5 million. There are 316.2 million units of Putincoin in the supply.

Putincoin is digital currency dedicated to Russian people and Putin. It said that Putincoin will create plenty of opportunities for businessmen and technology projects.

Commenting on virtual currencies Russian president Vladimir Putin said: “Digital currencies have become the normal means of payments in many countries. Crypto-currencies are also risky in this regard, I understand the concern of Central Bank.”