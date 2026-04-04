Compulsory insurance premiums drop in Azerbaijan in early 2026

In January–February 2026, compulsory insurance premiums in Azerbaijan reached approximately 43.13 million manats (about $25.4 million), marking a 29.4% decrease compared to the same period last year, according to data from the Central Bank.

During the reporting period, payouts under compulsory insurance totaled 27.03 million manats (around $15.9 million), representing a 27.3% year-on-year increase. As a result, insurers paid out 62.7 manats (about $36.9) for every 100 manats (about $59) collected in premiums, up from 34.7 manats (about $20.5) a year earlier.

Overall, Azerbaijan's insurance market collected 277.56 million manats (approximately $163.8 million) in premiums in the first two months of the year, a slight decline of 1.3% compared to the same period in 2025.

Meanwhile, total insurance payouts rose sharply to 148.8 million manats (about $87.8 million), an increase of 37% year-on-year, which means that for every 100 manats (about $59.0) in premiums collected across the market, 53.6 manats (about $31.6) were paid out in claims, compared to 38.6 manats (about $22.8) in the previous year.