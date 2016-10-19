 Top
    Chairman of Central Bank received World Bank delegation

    Perspectives of cooperation between Central Bank and World Bank were discussed

    Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov has received World Bank's (WB) Regional director for South Caucasus Ms. Mercy Tembon and newly appointed country manager of WB for Azerbaijan Naveed Hassan Naqvi.

    Report informs referring to the CBA,  the sides parties exchanged views on perspectives of cooperation between CBA and WB.

    M.Tembon expressed her appreciation of main directions of economic reforms implemented in the country and underlined measures taken by and the role of CBA in tackling challenges the country faces.

    E.Rustamov welcomed new country manager and expressed belief in successful cooperation.

    N.Naqvi stated that he was proud to be appointed a country manager for Azerbaijan and underlined that he will function, taking into account recommendations of Azerbaijani government, towards widening cooperation between WB and Azerbaijan, implementation of current and new important for the country projects. 

