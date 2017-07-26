Central Bank of Azerbaijan places notes worth 50 mln AZN

© Report

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has held an auction on placement of 50100358S registered short-term notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) with total amount of 50 mln AZN, nominal value of 100 AZN each, maturity date of 28 days.

Report informs citing the BSE, 7 investors presented 9 orders at the auction.

Total amount of the orders at face value made 127 709 200 AZN.

The orders were submitted at a price of 99,2278 AZN (10,01%). The CBA also determined the cut and weighted average price of these notes on competitive orders at this rate.

Settlements on concluded deals were carried out today. Realized amount of the notes on nominal determined at 50 mln AZN.

The maturity date of securities is 23.08.2017.