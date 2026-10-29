Central Bank of Azerbaijan raises 2026 economic growth forecast to 1.3%
Finance
- 29 October, 2026
- 11:45
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) forecasts the country's economy to grow by 1.3% in 2026 and 2.3% in 2027, CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference, according to Report.
"Economic growth reached 1.5% in the first nine months of the year, while non-oil GDP grew by 2.6%. The main sectors supporting growth in the non-oil economy are tourism, trade, communications and other industries. Our outlook is optimistic. In particular, we have revised our forecast for the current year upwards," he said.
According to Kazimov, non-oil GDP is projected to grow by 2.8% in 2026 and 4.3% in 2027.
In July, the CBA had forecast Azerbaijan's GDP growth at 0.5% for 2026 and 2.6% for 2027.
Bu il Azərbaycanda iqtisadi artımın 1,3 % olacağı gözlənilir
ЦБА повысил прогноз экономического роста Азербайджана на 2026 год до 1,3%
Latest News
12:30
Azerbaijan repays nearly 1.5B manats in debt in nine monthsFinance
12:30
Jeyhun Bayramov meets with Hakan Fidan in AnkaraForeign policy
12:25
Photo
Wizz Air launches direct Baku–Bratislava flightsInfrastructure
12:20
Governor: CBA reduces its participation in Azerbaijan's interbank marketFinance
12:18
CBA official: Money supply growth in Azerbaijan isn't driving inflationFinance
12:15
Kyrgyzstan to host 62nd meeting of CIS Interstate Council on Antimonopoly PolicyForeign policy
12:11
Kazakhstan elected new chair of CIS Interstate Council on Antimonopoly PolicyForeign policy
12:00
Eurasian Economic Commission working to establish common CIS commodity exchange marketFinance
11:56
PATA chief: Azerbaijan is an emerging tourist destination for Asian travellersTourism