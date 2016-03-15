 Top
    Central Bank: No changes planned in working schedule on holidays

    Namig Aliyev: 'Commercial banks determine their schedules themselves'

    Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ No changes planned in the working schedule of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR) on Novruz holidays.

    Report was told by spokesman of the CBAR, Namig Aliyev: 'Non-working days remain in force.'

    'Working schedule of commercial banks, namely working and non-working days are determined by themselves', N.Aliyev said.

    'Tourists can carry out their payments at hotels, catering and other service facilities through POS-terminals as well as those, who need in cash can use ATMs', N.Aliyev stated. 

