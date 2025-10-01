CBA stops publishing official exchange rate for Iranian rial
Finance
- 01 October, 2025
- 16:13
Starting today, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has stopped publishing the official exchange rate of the Iranian rial against the Azerbaijani manat, Report informs, citing the bank.
According to the CBA, the decision was made due to the unavailability of data from traditional reference sources and the limited reliability of alternative sources. The bank noted that, for similar reasons, most other foreign central banks have also ceased publishing official exchange rates for the Iranian rial.
Latest News
12:44
Ilham Aliyev attending opening of plenary session of European Political Community SummitOther
12:29
Photo
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen - UPDATEDForeign policy
12:28
Albanian PM hails peace progress between Azerbaijan and ArmeniaForeign policy
12:27
Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders agree to continue contactsForeign policy
12:19
Orban: Azerbaijan is EU's 'gold reserve'Foreign policy
12:18
Photo
Booby-trap explosive device found in ShushaMilitary
12:15
Costa and von der Leyen hail meeting with President Ilham Aliyev as 'constructive'Foreign policy
12:08
Uzbekneftegaz invites third parties to participate in PSA with SOCAR in UzbekistanEnergy
12:06