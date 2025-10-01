Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit

    CBA stops publishing official exchange rate for Iranian rial

    Finance
    • 01 October, 2025
    • 16:13
    CBA stops publishing official exchange rate for Iranian rial

    Starting today, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has stopped publishing the official exchange rate of the Iranian rial against the Azerbaijani manat, Report informs, citing the bank.

    According to the CBA, the decision was made due to the unavailability of data from traditional reference sources and the limited reliability of alternative sources. The bank noted that, for similar reasons, most other foreign central banks have also ceased publishing official exchange rates for the Iranian rial.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan official exchange rate Iranian rial
    AMB İran rialının manata qarşı rəsmi məzənnəsinin açıqlanmasını dayandırıb
    Центробанк Азербайджана прекратил публикацию курса иранского риала к манату

    Latest News

    12:44

    Ilham Aliyev attending opening of plenary session of European Political Community Summit

    Other
    12:29
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    12:28

    Albanian PM hails peace progress between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Foreign policy
    12:27

    Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders agree to continue contacts

    Foreign policy
    12:19

    Orban: Azerbaijan is EU's 'gold reserve'

    Foreign policy
    12:18
    Photo

    Booby-trap explosive device found in Shusha

    Military
    12:15

    Costa and von der Leyen hail meeting with President Ilham Aliyev as 'constructive'

    Foreign policy
    12:08

    Uzbekneftegaz invites third parties to participate in PSA with SOCAR in Uzbekistan

    Energy
    12:06

    Danish media: Copenhagen experienced serious problems in match against Qarabag

    Football
    All News Feed