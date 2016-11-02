Central Bank of Azerbaijan released short-term notes of 50 mln AZN

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Stock Exchange CJSC (BSE) held auction for placement of short-term notes of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Report informs referring to the BSE.

According to information, CBA’s short-term (28 days) notes with 5010012S public registration number and AZN 50 million (500 thousand pieces each with AZN 100 nominal price) total value were offered for bid Baku Stock Exchange. 3 investors placed 7 orders with total value AZN 64 236 300 for securities.

Orders were made within AZN 98,8475 (14.9906%) - AZN 98,9228 (14,0005%) price range. CBA determined the cut-off price for orders as AZN 98,8483 (14,9801%), average price as AZN 98,8687 (14.7117%).

Estimation on completed deals were done today. Realization volume based on nominal value was determined as AZN 50 000 000. Date of repayment for notes is 30.11.2016.