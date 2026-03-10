MFA: Over 10,000 Chinese travelers safely returned from Middle East

More than 10,000 Chinese travelers have safely and orderly returned from the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and other countries, a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday, Report informs via Xinhua.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular news briefing that in recent days, the Chinese foreign ministry, in coordination with the Civil Aviation Administration of China, has arranged for domestic airlines to significantly increase capacity and urgently dispatch flights to the Middle East to pick up Chinese passengers stranded there.

Chinese embassies and consulates abroad have coordinated with foreign authorities to support the operation of Chinese flights, promptly issued safety advisories and flight schedules, and enhanced care and assistance for stranded passengers, Guo said.