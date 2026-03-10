Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss cooperation
Foreign policy
- 10 March, 2026
- 15:53
Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Rashad Ismayilov met with a delegation led by the head of the World Bank office in Azerbaijan, Stephanie Stahlmeister.
According to Report, citing the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the meeting focused on areas of cooperation in environmental protection and future prospects.
