Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 15:53
    Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Rashad Ismayilov met with a delegation led by the head of the World Bank office in Azerbaijan, Stephanie Stahlmeister.

    According to Report, citing the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the meeting focused on areas of cooperation in environmental protection and future prospects.

    Rəşad İsmayılov Dünya Bankının Azərbaycan ofisinin rəhbəri ilə əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib
    Рашад Исмаилов и руководитель офиса ВБ в Азербайджане обсудили вопросы сотрудничества

