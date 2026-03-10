Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Energy
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 16:03
    SOCAR launches seabed survey activities in Absheron's Qoshadash area

    Preparatory seabed survey activities have commenced at the Qoshadash area as an initial stage to support the upcoming 3D OBN (Ocean Bottom Node) seismic field operations, Report informs.

    According to SOCAR, conducting the seabed survey in advance will ensure optimal node deployment and operational efficiency during the upcoming acquisition campaign. The results will support the successful execution of the seismic program.

    The survey utilizes advanced multibeam and sonar technologies to accurately map seabed conditions and identify potential obstacles, ensuring the safe and optimal placement of ocean bottom nodes.

    The work is being carried out by SOCAR's Geophysics and Geology Department (GGD) in cooperation with SOCAR Fugro.

    Completing this work in advance will support efficient acquisition operations and help ensure the highest quality seismic data.

    "Qoşadaş" sahəsində dəniz dibinin tədqiqatı üzrə işlərə başlanılır
    SOCAR приступила к изучению морского дна на участке "Гошадаш"

