CBA increases again volume of funds attracted at deposit auction

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Central Bank of Azerbaijani (CBA) increased the volume of funds wanted to attract through the deposit auction held once a week up to 3 times. Report informs referring to the CBA.

Thus, CBA hopes to attract 150 mln AZN on deposit auction held on January 30.

However, this figure was 50 mln AZN at the auction on January 24.

CBA revised the target because supply in last auction was 3.3 times more (165 mln AZN) than supply in deposit auction. This is the second case since January. Although on January 9 and 17 it was to attract 15 mln AZN at the auction demand was 30 mln AZN and 45 mln AZN respectively.

After that it was decided to increase auction budget up to 50 mln AZN.