Azerbaijan increases cotton fabric production by nearly 3%

In January-February 2026, 5.583 million square meters of cotton fabric were produced in Azerbaijan, 2.8% more year-on-year, Report informs, citing country's State Statistics Committee.

As of March 1, the country had 277,000 square meters of finished product stock.

In 2025, 30.706 million square meters of cotton fabric were produced in Azerbaijan - 7.2% more compared to 2024.