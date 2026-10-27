CBA: Growth in payment cards doubles after card-to-card limits introduced
Finance
- 27 October, 2026
- 12:07
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Following the introduction of limits on card-to-card transactions in Azerbaijan in August 2026, growth in the number of payment cards in the country doubled.
According to Report, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), there were 23.388 million payment cards in circulation in Azerbaijan as of the end of September. This was an increase of 414,000 cards, or 1.8%, compared to the end of August.
By comparison, in August the number of payment cards rose by 189,000, or 0.8%, from July to 22.974 million.
"Card to card"a limit fonunda ödəniş kartlarının sayında artım iki dəfə sürətlənib
В Азербайджане рост числа платежных карт на фоне лимитов на Card to Card ускорился вдвое
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