    CBA: Gold prices expected to continue rising

    Finance
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 13:15
    CBA: Gold prices expected to continue rising

    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) expects gold prices to continue rising in global markets, CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov said during a press conference dedicated to the bank's decision on interest rate corridor parameters, Report informs.

    "Considering that global uncertainties will persist next year, price increases may continue-perhaps not at the same pace as before," Kazimov noted.

    AMB: Qızıl bahalaşmaqda davam edəcək
    ЦБА ожидает дальнейшего роста цен на золото

