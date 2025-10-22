CBA: Gold prices expected to continue rising
Finance
- 22 October, 2025
- 13:15
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) expects gold prices to continue rising in global markets, CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov said during a press conference dedicated to the bank's decision on interest rate corridor parameters, Report informs.
"Considering that global uncertainties will persist next year, price increases may continue-perhaps not at the same pace as before," Kazimov noted.
