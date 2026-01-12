Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    Ukraine finalizes work on document on security guarantees

    Other countries
    • 12 January, 2026
    • 22:23
    Ukraine finalizes work on document on security guarantees

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that work on a document on US security guarantees for Ukraine is in the final stages, Report informs.

    "A detailed report from our entire negotiating team regarding communication with the American side. We discussed the schedule for the next two weeks in terms of meetings, preparation of documents, and possible signings. I instructed to finalize and submit for consideration at the highest level the document on the United States' security guarantees for Ukraine. This must be a document of historic significance, and the text is now reaching that level.

    We discussed the documents on Ukraine's reconstruction and economic development – I instructed Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka, and Minister Oleksii Soboliev to ensure full support and expert review of all economic aspects of the future agreements between Ukraine and the United States, as well as the trilateral ones – Ukraine, Europe, and America. We defined the necessary parameters for the mechanisms of using reconstruction funds that will come from our partners. We understand that the American side is in contact with Russia regarding the political framework for ending the war.

    We have defined our vision, and there must be clear feedback from Russia – whether they are willing to end the war on real terms. If there is no such willingness, pressure on the aggressor must continue to increase. We see the right approach both toward the shadow fleet tankers and the financial schemes that let rogue regimes in other parts of the world circumvent sanctions. Similar practices must be expanded to Russia as well – if they choose war, the world must respond by cutting Russia's export revenues to the greatest extent possible. I thank everyone around the world who is helping us protect lives in Ukraine and, despite everything, stay on the diplomatic track," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

    Ukraine United States Volodymyr Zelenskyy security guarantees
    Ukrayna təhlükəsizlik zəmanətləri haqqında sənəd üzərində işi tamamlayır
    Украина завершает работу над документом о гарантиях безопасности

    Latest News

    22:23

    Ukraine finalizes work on document on security guarantees

    Other countries
    22:17

    Spanish police seize 10 tonnes of cocaine hidden in ship off Canary Islands

    Other countries
    22:08
    Photo

    Azerbaijan discusses potential joint projects with USTDA

    Business
    21:48

    Mexican President says had 'good conversation' with Trump on security, drugs

    Other countries
    21:25

    Number of dead in Iran rises, human rights group says

    Region
    21:14

    Somalia cancels all agreements with the UAE, including at major ports

    Other countries
    21:01

    623 new jobs created in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan in 2025

    Business
    20:49
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, US explore prospects for economic cooperation

    Foreign policy
    20:45

    US, Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar discuss second phase of Gaza peace plan

    Other countries
    All News Feed