Ukraine finalizes work on document on security guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that work on a document on US security guarantees for Ukraine is in the final stages, Report informs.

"A detailed report from our entire negotiating team regarding communication with the American side. We discussed the schedule for the next two weeks in terms of meetings, preparation of documents, and possible signings. I instructed to finalize and submit for consideration at the highest level the document on the United States' security guarantees for Ukraine. This must be a document of historic significance, and the text is now reaching that level.

We discussed the documents on Ukraine's reconstruction and economic development – I instructed Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka, and Minister Oleksii Soboliev to ensure full support and expert review of all economic aspects of the future agreements between Ukraine and the United States, as well as the trilateral ones – Ukraine, Europe, and America. We defined the necessary parameters for the mechanisms of using reconstruction funds that will come from our partners. We understand that the American side is in contact with Russia regarding the political framework for ending the war.

We have defined our vision, and there must be clear feedback from Russia – whether they are willing to end the war on real terms. If there is no such willingness, pressure on the aggressor must continue to increase. We see the right approach both toward the shadow fleet tankers and the financial schemes that let rogue regimes in other parts of the world circumvent sanctions. Similar practices must be expanded to Russia as well – if they choose war, the world must respond by cutting Russia's export revenues to the greatest extent possible. I thank everyone around the world who is helping us protect lives in Ukraine and, despite everything, stay on the diplomatic track," Zelenskyy wrote on X.