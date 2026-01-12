Azerbaijan discusses potential joint projects with USTDA

There are broad prospects for developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States in the fields of economy and trade, energy, investment, transport-transit, industry, and other areas, Azerbaijani First Deputy Minister of Economy, Elnur Aliyev, said, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry.

Aliyev shared this insight during a meeting with Carl Kress, Regional Director for the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and Eurasia of the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA).

At the meeting, it was emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches importance to the development of relations with the US.

The sides exchanged views on potential joint projects within the framework of cooperation with USTDA. Discussions also covered the expansion of the Azerbaijan–US economic and trade partnership, the prospects of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), and other mutually beneficial cooperation opportunities.

The meeting further explored possibilities for implementing joint initiatives.