    Swiss envoy sees broad cooperation potential in Azerbaijan's city of Ganja

    Industry
    • 28 February, 2026
    • 10:21
    There are wide-ranging opportunities for cooperation with industrial enterprises in Azerbaijan's city of Ganja, Ambassador of Switzerland Thomas Stähli said at a meeting with Ganja City Executive Authority head Niyazi Bayramov.

    The ambassador noted that there are significant prospects for cooperation with industrial enterprises operating in Ganja.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed additional opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation across various fields.

    İsveçrə səfiri: Gəncədəki sənaye müəssisələri ilə əməkdaşlıq üçün geniş imkanlarımız var
    Посол Швейцарии: У нас есть широкие возможности для сотрудничества с промышленными предприятиями Гянджи

