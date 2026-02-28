Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (28.02.2026)
Finance
- 28 February, 2026
- 10:12
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
72.87
|
2.09
|
12.02
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
67.02
|
1.70
|
9.60
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
5,247.90
|
45.00
|
906.80
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
48,977.92
|
-521.28
|
914.63
|
S&P 500
|
6,878.88
|
-29.98
|
33.38
|
Nasdaq
|
22,668.21
|
-210.17
|
-573.78
|
Nikkei
|
58,850.27
|
3.53
|
8,510.79
|
Dax
|
25,284.26
|
-4.76
|
793.85
|
FTSE 100
|
10,910.55
|
63.85
|
979.17
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,580.75
|
-40.18
|
431.25
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,166.06
|
17.60
|
197.22
|
Bist 100
|
13,717.81
|
-160.73
|
2 456.29
|
RTS
|
1,141.13
|
3.30
|
27.00
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1812
|
0.0000
|
0.0067
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3482
|
-0.0016
|
0.0009
|
JPY/USD
|
156.0500
|
0.4600
|
-0.4000
|
RUB/USD
|
77.0237
|
0.2906
|
-1.7263
|
TRY/USD
|
43.9416
|
-0.0178
|
0.9854
|
CNY/USD
|
6.8621
|
0.0067
|
-0.1269
