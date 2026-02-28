Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (28.02.2026)

    Finance
    • 28 February, 2026
    • 10:12
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (28.02.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    72.87

    2.09

    12.02

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    67.02

    1.70

    9.60

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    5,247.90

    45.00

    906.80

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    48,977.92

    -521.28

    914.63

    S&P 500

    6,878.88

    -29.98

    33.38

    Nasdaq

    22,668.21

    -210.17

    -573.78

    Nikkei

    58,850.27

    3.53

    8,510.79

    Dax

    25,284.26

    -4.76

    793.85

    FTSE 100

    10,910.55

    63.85

    979.17

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,580.75

    -40.18

    431.25

    Shanghai Composite

    4,166.06

    17.60

    197.22

    Bist 100

    13,717.81

    -160.73

    2 456.29

    RTS

    1,141.13

    3.30

    27.00

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1812

    0.0000

    0.0067

    USD/GBP

    1.3482

    -0.0016

    0.0009

    JPY/USD

    156.0500

    0.4600

    -0.4000

    RUB/USD

    77.0237

    0.2906

    -1.7263

    TRY/USD

    43.9416

    -0.0178

    0.9854

    CNY/USD

    6.8621

    0.0067

    -0.1269
