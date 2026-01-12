Iranian diplomats banned from European parliament

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola has banned Iranian diplomats from the premises, Report informs via Sky News.

Metsola warns: "It cannot be business as usual," as she announced the move.

"As the brave people of Iran continue to stand up for their rights and their liberty, today I have taken the decision to ban all diplomatic staff and any other representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran from all European Parliament premises. This House will not aid in legitimizing this regime that has sustained itself through torture, repression and murder," she added.