CBA: Cash FX purchases in Azerbaijan exceed sales by $759M

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In January–September 2026, cash foreign currency (FX) purchases by exchange offices exceeded sales by $759 million, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to the bank, supply significantly prevailed over demand in both cash and cashless segments in the FX market.

"Dollarization of resident individuals" deposits decreased by 3.3 percentage points to 25.7% year-over-year in September 2026.

Amid a sharp decline in demand and an increase in supply, the Central Bank purchased foreign currency to absorb the excess supply in the FX market. Over 9 months, FX reserves of the Central Bank increased by 33.4% to $15.4 billion," the CBA said.