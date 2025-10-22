CBA: Azerbaijan's current account surplus forecast is at $3.7B in 2025
Finance
- 22 October, 2025
- 12:49
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) projects a current account surplus of $3.7 billion for this year and $3 billion for 2026, Report informs.
CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov shared the updated forecasts during a press conference on the bank's recent decision regarding the interest rate corridor.
He noted that the 2025 forecast has been slightly revised upward, while the projection for the end of 2026 remains unchanged.
Latest News
14:13
Travelers from eight countries arrive in Azerbaijan's KhankandiKarabakh
14:10
Estonian FM: Azerbaijan is important for both Estonia and the regionForeign policy
14:08
Bayramov: Second route of Middle Corridor could make Armenia a transit countryForeign policy
14:06
Bayramov: EU–Azerbaijan ties gained momentum after new Commission formedForeign policy
13:55
Azerbaijan-Estonia trade turnover totals $25M in Jan.-Aug. 2025Foreign policy
13:49
Azerbaijan, Estonia to hold political consultations in 2026Foreign policy
13:45
Bayramov: Azerbaijan sees positive results from Washington AccordsForeign policy
13:43
Photo
Azerbaijani, Georgian PMs hold closed-door meeting in TbilisiForeign policy
13:42