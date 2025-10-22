Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum

    CBA: Azerbaijan's current account surplus forecast is at $3.7B in 2025

    Finance
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 12:49
    CBA: Azerbaijan's current account surplus forecast is at $3.7B in 2025

    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) projects a current account surplus of $3.7 billion for this year and $3 billion for 2026, Report informs.

    CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov shared the updated forecasts during a press conference on the bank's recent decision regarding the interest rate corridor.

    He noted that the 2025 forecast has been slightly revised upward, while the projection for the end of 2026 remains unchanged.

    CBA Taleh Kazimov current account surplus
    AMB cari əməliyyatlar balansının profisiti ilə bağlı proqnozlarını açıqlayıb
    Центробанк Азербайджана прогнозирует профицит текущего счета в $3,7 млрд

    Latest News

    14:13

    Travelers from eight countries arrive in Azerbaijan's Khankandi

    Karabakh
    14:10

    Estonian FM: Azerbaijan is important for both Estonia and the region

    Foreign policy
    14:08

    Bayramov: Second route of Middle Corridor could make Armenia a transit country

    Foreign policy
    14:06

    Bayramov: EU–Azerbaijan ties gained momentum after new Commission formed

    Foreign policy
    13:55

    Azerbaijan-Estonia trade turnover totals $25M in Jan.-Aug. 2025

    Foreign policy
    13:49

    Azerbaijan, Estonia to hold political consultations in 2026

    Foreign policy
    13:45

    Bayramov: Azerbaijan sees positive results from Washington Accords

    Foreign policy
    13:43
    Photo

    Azerbaijani, Georgian PMs hold closed-door meeting in Tbilisi

    Foreign policy
    13:42

    MP: Azerbaijan writes success story on economic independence

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed