CBA: Azerbaijan's current account surplus forecast is at $3.7B in 2025

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) projects a current account surplus of $3.7 billion for this year and $3 billion for 2026, Report informs.

CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov shared the updated forecasts during a press conference on the bank's recent decision regarding the interest rate corridor.

He noted that the 2025 forecast has been slightly revised upward, while the projection for the end of 2026 remains unchanged.