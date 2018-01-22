 Top
    CBA attracts 250 mln AZN at deposit auction

    Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has today held a regular deposit auction.

    Report informs citing the CBA, 250 mln. AZN were attracted at the deposit auction.

    Notably, demand made 318,0 mln. AZN (27,2% more).

