CBA attracts 250 mln AZN at deposit auction

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has today held a regular deposit auction.
Report informs citing the CBA, 250 mln. AZN were attracted at the deposit auction.
Notably, demand made 318,0 mln. AZN (27,2% more).
