    CBA attracts 200 mln AZN at deposit auction

    Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has today held a regular deposit auction.

    Report informs citing the CBA, 200 mln. AZN were attracted at the deposit auction.

    Notably, demand made 848,2 mln. AZN (4,24 times more).

