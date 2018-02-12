CBA attracts 200 mln AZN at deposit auction

12 February, 2018 15:29

© Report Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has today held a regular deposit auction. Report informs citing the CBA, 200 mln. AZN were attracted at the deposit auction. Notably, demand made 848,2 mln. AZN (4,24 times more).