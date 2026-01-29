Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    CBA: 62% of Azerbaijani NBCIs' branches are in regions

    Finance
    • 29 January, 2026
    • 10:40
    CBA: 62% of Azerbaijani NBCIs' branches are in regions

    In Azerbaijan, 62% of the branch network of non-bank credit institutions (NBCIs) is located in the regions, Fuad Isayev, Executive Director of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), said at the First Investor-Microfinance Forum held in Baku, Report informs.

    Isayev noted that in this regard, NBCIs surpass banks.

    The director further stated that foreign capital accounts for 39% of the charter capital of NBCIs.

    Overall, 54 NBCIs currently operate in Azerbaijan. The microfinance sector is also represented by 35 credit unions.

    Fuad Isayev Central Bank non-bank credit institutions
    AMB: BOKT-ların filial şəbəkəsinin 62 %-i regionlardadır
    ЦБА: 62% сети филиалов НБКО находится в регионах

    Latest News

    20:54

    UK and 23 other OSCE members launch probe into Georgia over rights concerns

    Region
    20:45

    Volume of Indian direct investments in Azerbaijan's economy grows

    Finance
    20:36

    Info session on sustainability held for gov't agencies in preparation for WUF13 event

    Domestic policy
    20:23
    Photo

    Milli Majlis Speaker meets with Chairman of State Council of Oman

    Foreign policy
    20:11

    Investments of Persian Gulf countries in Azerbaijan exceed $600M

    Finance
    19:56

    EU adds Iran's Revolutionary Guards to terrorist list

    Region
    19:29
    Photo

    Amy Carlon meets with local Jewish community in Azerbaijan's north

    Foreign policy
    19:15

    Pakistan, Iran emphasize importance of dialogue for regional stability

    Other countries
    18:57

    EU mobilises additional €50M for Ukraine's urgent winter energy needs

    Region
    All News Feed