CBA: 62% of Azerbaijani NBCIs' branches are in regions
Finance
29 January, 2026
- 10:40
In Azerbaijan, 62% of the branch network of non-bank credit institutions (NBCIs) is located in the regions, Fuad Isayev, Executive Director of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), said at the First Investor-Microfinance Forum held in Baku, Report informs.
Isayev noted that in this regard, NBCIs surpass banks.
The director further stated that foreign capital accounts for 39% of the charter capital of NBCIs.
Overall, 54 NBCIs currently operate in Azerbaijan. The microfinance sector is also represented by 35 credit unions.
