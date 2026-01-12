BP's distributor Petrochem Group reduces charter capital nearly threefold
Finance
- 12 January, 2026
- 12:34
Petrochem Group LLC has announced that it has reduced its charter capital by 8.6 million manats ($5.1 million), or approximately 2.9 times, decreasing it from 13.1 million manats ($7.7 million) to 4.6 million manats ($2.7 million), Report informs, citing the Vergilər newspaper of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.
Founded in 1993, Petrochem Group is the exclusive distributor of BP lubricants in Azerbaijan. The company also provides inventory management, demand planning, and expert consulting services for facilities associated with the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) and Shah Deniz oil and gas fields, as well as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and South Caucasus (SCP) pipelines.
Latest News
13:57
Nearly 100 flights canceled at Germany's biggest air hubOther countries
13:51
Banks in Azerbaijan to assess ESG risksFinance
13:45
Azerbaijan keeps oil refining volumes at 2024 levelsEnergy
13:37
Kazakhstan's economy grows 6.5% in 2025Region
13:34
ACG and Shah Deniz fields produce nearly 670M tons of oil by 2025Energy
13:25
China says opposes foreign ‘interference' in Iran, calls for ‘peace'Other countries
13:22
Gas prices in Europe rise 2.6%Energy
13:18
Azerbaijan produced 27.7M tons of oil and condensate in 2025Energy
13:03