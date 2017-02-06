Biggest US banks can return 100 bln USD to the country

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ The six biggest U.S. banks could potentially return more than $100 billion in capital to investors over time through dividends and share buybacks if the Trump administration succeeds in a push to loosen bank regulation.

Report informs, referring to foreign press, The Wall Street Journal published report.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley estimate such capital at around $120 billion across 18 of the largest banks.

Jason Benowitz, senior portfolio manager at the Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. told that it is a positive to see Bank regulation, which didn’t seem like priority one for the administration, to come so early.

Notably, President Donald Trump on February 3 signed an order to loosen control over banking sector.

Report’s expert group believes that if the banks start to return funds back to US, this will cause additional demand in US dollar, which in its turn will boost its exchange rate.