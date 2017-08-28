 Top
    Banks to work in enhanced regime due to Eid al-Adha

    76 structural divisions of 23 banks will render services in capital and regions

    Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ With a recommendation of the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA), branches and departments of several banks will work in enhanced regime in order to provide population and numerous tourists enjoy banking services during non-working days during Eid al-Adha (Sacrifice Feast).

    Report informs citing the FIMSA.

    76 structural divisions of 23 banks will render services in the capital and regions to provide comfortable access to currency exchange services during holidays. 2 branches and 2 departments of 4 banks in Baku will operate 24/7.  

